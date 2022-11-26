Vicious Antifa Communists Plan to Burn Tesla Locations

ANTIFA THREATENS TO BURN DOWN TESLA LOCATIONS IN PORTLAND

Antifa has been allowed to plan violent riots on Twitter for years but were never banned. Since it has come to Elon Musk’s attention, he is deleting their accounts for violations of the terms of service. For his efforts, Antifa plans to burn Tesla sites in Portland.

Will Merrick Garland be right on this?

Incitement to violence will result in account suspension — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 25, 2022

He certainly wasn’t on top of vicious Antifa savages when they firebombed 100+ pregnancy centers and churches. These people are violent communist anarchists (as they define themselves).

“As revenge for [Elon Musk] suspending violent extremist accounts on Twitter, [Antifa] in Portland are organizing arson attacks on [Tesla] locations tonight,” reported Andy Ngo, who provided screenshots of the calls to action.’’

As revenge for @elonmusk suspending violent extremist accounts on Twitter, #Antifa in Portland are organizing arson attacks on @Tesla locations tonight. This is just a drop in the ocean of years of violent organizing on Twitter. https://t.co/UXTWORonjJ https://t.co/n8B5Z4K08C pic.twitter.com/GrWjwdLqPV — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) November 25, 2022

This week, Musk moved to ban a pro-Palestinian “resistance” group called “Jisr Collective,” which promoted and celebrated vicious acts against Israeli civilians, Rebel News reports.

There is a terrorist group actively promoting and celebrating violence against Jews. The account has been active since 2021. I hope more can be done to crack down on this. pic.twitter.com/J4NIGqVYaw — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) November 23, 2022

One terrorist Antifa militant is threatening Libs of TikTok creator Chaya Raichik.

Here is an Antifa militant who is encouraging threats of violence against @libsoftiktok / @ChayaRaichik10 and he routinely participates in Antifa “protests” in California. pic.twitter.com/KNcDtOX5Lz — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) November 25, 2022

Elon Musk asks for help in identifying violent extremist accounts that have violated Twitter’s terms of service. For years, far-left accounts that have incited, threatened or organized violence on Twitter were not suspended. It often led to real life violence.

Former President Trump didn’t violate the rules but was banned. Many other innocent Republicans were also banned, but Antifa was allowed to continue their calls to violence on Twitter.

Twitter was a mess and Elon Musk plans to do what it takes to fix it.

