Violent anti-cop Marxist group BLM nominated for Nobel Peace Prize

The violent, Marxist movement Black Lives Matter was nominated for a Nobel Peace Prize.

The Black Lives Matter movement has been nominated for the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize for the way its call for systemic change has spread around the world.

Yes, violent Marxism is a great replacement for the enlightened Western World.

“I find that one of the key challenges we have seen in America, but also in Europe and Asia, is the kind of increasing conflict based on inequality,” Eide said. “Black Lives Matter has become a very important worldwide movement to fight racial injustice.

“They have had a tremendous achievement in raising global awareness and consciousness about racial injustice.”

The movement is pocketing money and not making any changes for the better. How does a violent communist group hoping to overthrow our government merit a peace prize?

How much more worthless can the Nobel peace prize become? We sense this is rock bottom. Although they came close with the peace prize for Barack Obama ten minutes after he became president. Obama then went on to start wars.

Black Lives Matter must have qualified with their hate the police, defund the police, and burn buildings mantra. It’s a winner. They should win. I need a laugh.

