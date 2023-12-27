Violent Career Criminal Stabs Two Girls – He Wants All “White People Dead”

By
M Dowling
-
0
4

A man who has been arrested eleven times in twenty years stabbed two innocent South American girls eating lunch in Grand Central Station. The girls, who are 14 and 16 years old, are on vacation. They were sent to Bellevue Hospital. One girl was stabbed in the thigh, and the other was stabbed in the back with the knife nicking her lung.

Stephen Hutcherson, 36, of the Bronx, was angry that he wasn’t allowed to sit in the dining concourse. He screamed, “I want all the white people dead.” he was angry the girls were allowed to sit.

Grand Central Station in New York City

It happened in broad daylight in the busy concourse.  The stabbing happened around 11:25 am on Christmas when the family had stopped for an early lunch.


PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments