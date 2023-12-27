Violent Career Criminal Stabs Two Girls – He Wants All “White People Dead”

A man who has been arrested eleven times in twenty years stabbed two innocent South American girls eating lunch in Grand Central Station. The girls, who are 14 and 16 years old, are on vacation. They were sent to Bellevue Hospital. One girl was stabbed in the thigh, and the other was stabbed in the back with the knife nicking her lung.

Stephen Hutcherson, 36, of the Bronx, was angry that he wasn’t allowed to sit in the dining concourse. He screamed, “I want all the white people dead.” he was angry the girls were allowed to sit.

It happened in broad daylight in the busy concourse. The stabbing happened around 11:25 am on Christmas when the family had stopped for an early lunch.

A 14 and 16 year old girl visiting from South America were both stabbed in Grand Central Station by Steven Hutcherson after he screamed “I want all white people dead. I want to set next to the crackers.” Picture of Hutcherson on video. Don’t you believe this qualifies as a hate… pic.twitter.com/9p8dtp323h — • ᗰISᑕᕼIᗴᖴ ™ • (@4Mischief) December 26, 2023

Related