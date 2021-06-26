Look what Angela Merkel brought to Germany — it’s what Biden is doing



















The next story is a good synopsis of what happens when you don’t vet the people coming into your country. It is what hard-left Angela Merkel did to her country. The man in this story is from Somalia, but it doesn’t matter what country it is. There are people just like him, from all over the world, pouring into our country.

Joe Biden is currently pulling a Merkel in our country. Mexico is now considered a narco-state and we are allowing anyone and everyone to come in via Mexico. What do you think is going to happen to our country?

Welcome to inclusion, diversity, and gangland USA.

The Story

The 24-year-old suspect, a Somali immigrant, grabbed a knife from the kitchen section of a department store, attacking several inside. He then lashed out at people outside.

Five women and a child were also injured in the attack.

Police say the suspect was possibly psychologically unstable and may have held extremist Islamist beliefs.

On Saturday, he appeared in court, charged with three murders and six counts of attempted murder and causing grievous bodily harm.

The man allegedly seized a knife and stabbed and killed a saleswoman and two more women in the store.

He then injured five other women and a child on the street and in a bank.

