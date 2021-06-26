Look what Angela Merkel brought to Germany — it’s what Biden is doing

The next story is a good synopsis of what happens when you don’t vet the people coming into your country. It is what hard-left Angela Merkel did to her country. The man in this story is from Somalia, but it doesn’t matter what country it is. There are people just like him, from all over the world, pouring into our country.
Joe Biden is currently pulling a Merkel in our country. Mexico is now considered a narco-state and we are allowing anyone and everyone to come in via Mexico. What do you think is going to happen to our country?
Welcome to inclusion, diversity, and gangland USA.
The Story
The 24-year-old suspect, a Somali immigrant, grabbed a knife from the kitchen section of a department store, attacking several inside. He then lashed out at people outside.
Five women and a child were also injured in the attack.
Police say the suspect was possibly psychologically unstable and may have held extremist Islamist beliefs.
On Saturday, he appeared in court, charged with three murders and six counts of attempted murder and causing grievous bodily harm.
The man allegedly seized a knife and stabbed and killed a saleswoman and two more women in the store.
He then injured five other women and a child on the street and in a bank.
I thought it was against Islam to kill a female
The man in this story is from Somalia and this story refers to what he did in Germany. But what do you think Ilhan Omar is? A Somali immigrant. And one whose father was a member of the former Somali dictator’s administration and entered the US illegally since he did not disclose that. Ilhan’s legal entry is suspect too but who cares? Who do you think voted for Omar? The Somali immigrants who flooded into Minneapolis. And who do you think spread all over the US and many are working in our meat processing plants? Somali immigrants. How’s that cold cut sandwich taste? How’s that Tyson chicken taste?
Now, Ted Kennedy wrote the 1965 bill that abolished the national origins quota system established in 1924 that had regulated the ethnic composition of immigration in fair proportion to each group’s existing presence in the population. Then in addition to other immigration bills he pushed that changed America, Kennedy shepherded the Immigration Act of 1990 through the Senate, legislation which not only reformed the US immigration system to facilitate new flows of immigrants, but also established the system of Temporary Protected Status. Oh, and in 1969 Ted Kennedy drove a car off a bridge and Mary Jo Kopechne drown while Ted walked home past several houses, took a shower, got a good night’s sleep and then called his lawyer in the morning.