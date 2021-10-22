McAuliffe Asked If He Misspoke About Parents Having a Say in Schools

Just in case you are thinking of voting for Terry McAuliffe for governor, he does not believe parents have a right to tell schools they fund what they should teach. He is serious. So, if schools want to indoctrinate their children with hate and Anti-Americanism, that’s all the better. (two clips)

Reporter asks Virginia Democrat Terry McAuliffe if he misspoke when he said, “I don’t think parents should be telling schools what they should teach.”

McAuliffe lied and said CRT is not taught and it’s a dog whistle by racists. It is taught. They simply changed the name of what they are teaching.

McAuliffe says “no.” pic.twitter.com/w4A8vB5HNu

— RNC Research (@RNCResearch) October 19, 2021