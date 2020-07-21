Virginia will teach children about slavery in kindergarten, no more sugar coating

Virginia will teach about slavery in kindergarten. It’s guaranteed to scare the children, and some parents and teachers are opposed to it.

The ‘hate America’ crowd — the Democrats — will teach kindergarten children the most negative and frightening aspects of U.S. history in Virginia. They won’t learn to respect our Founding Fathers and other heroes of history.

The radical left has long wanted to get into the K-12 system and do for them what they’ve done for colleges and universities.

It’s indoctrination, and it’s not the only indoctrination in the K-12 system.

Take the 1610 Project. It is a disgraceful, error-filled retelling of U.S. history. The USA did not exist as a country until 1788, no matter how much comrade Nikole Hannah-Jones, author of the 1619 Project, tells us otherwise. She wants everyone to think slavery was the basis or our founding and the Founding Fathers were demons of sorts.

It’s on a par with Howard Zinn’s Soviet-style version of U.S. history, which the Smithsonian teaches.

Five famed historians, all left-wing, want major corrections to the 1619 Project. But the NY Times won’t make the changes and remarkably described facts as flexible.

The NY Times is evil.

The radical left is insane. They have taught young children about gender and told them how wicked they are for having white skin. Now the lunatics are going to brainwash them into hating the USA by giving them a frightening and one-sided view of our history.

This is what Stalin, Mao, Castro, Hitler did. The Chinese Communists are doing it now.

Virginia kindergarten students will learn about institutional racism alongside the alphabet, according to a new curriculum created for the upcoming school year.

Loudoun County is adding “social justice” to the mission of teaching elementary school students reading, writing, and arithmetic. The Washington, D.C., suburb—the richest county in the country—has teamed up with the Southern Poverty Law Center’s (SPLC) education arm Teaching Tolerance to develop its new curriculum. The proposed lesson plan will restructure history and social studies classes to emphasize slavery as fundamental to American society for students from kindergarten to the fifth grade.

“Sugarcoating or ignoring slavery until later grades makes students more upset by or even resistant to true stories about American history,” the curriculum reads. “Long before we teach algebra, we teach its component parts. We should structure history instruction the same way.”

The Southern Poverty Law Center is an anti-Chrisitan hate group. Social justice is Marxism, aka communism.

They will tell the children about systemic racism only there is no systemic racism today. All of the racist laws are gone. There are racist individuals, but it’s not the system. There will always be racist people and plenty of black people hate whites. It’s not confined to any one group.

Some teachers aren’t on board. Perhaps it won’t happen.

The state is going to keep going downhill now that it’s deep blue.