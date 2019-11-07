Virginia’s ‘Perfect’ State Senate Democrat

WTKR reports that controversial Democratic politician Joe Morrissey, age 59, is projected to win the state senate seat for Virginia’s Senate District 16.

He lost his law license twice, officially revoked by the Virginia State Bar after a series of misconduct hearings.

The Virginia State Bar filed three ethics complaints against the former delegate and Richmond mayoral candidate. One of those complaints concerns allegations that Morrissey had sex with a 17-year-old receptionist in his law office in 2013.

In 2014, before that case was scheduled to go to trial, he entered an Alford plea in criminal court to contributing to the delinquency of a minor and served three months in jail. He later married the woman, Myrna Pride. She is African American which has endeared him to the African American community.

The Virginia State Bar also accused Morrissey of making false statements to the court regarding that case. They also accuse him of engaging in conduct involving dishonesty, fraud, deceit or misrepresentation.

Morrissey has denied the allegations.

Morrissey’s law license was revoked by the Virginia State Bar once before, in 2003. It was reinstated in 2011. In that case, he was accused of violating legal codes of conduct.

Morrissey has the quaint nickname, “Fightin’ Joe” since a fistfight he had with another lawyer in 1991.

In 2016, his campaign for Richmond mayor failed after a female legal client accused him of making unwanted sexual advances.

He is now “the biggest player in Richmond politics.”