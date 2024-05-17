Vivek Ramaswamy: The Debates Are a Setup

Vivek Ramaswamy makes a good case for the debates being a setup. As he mentioned, they are scheduled as early as possible in the history of presidential debates. Vivek thinks they’re giving Biden a Hail Mary Pass—one more attempt to save himself as his numbers tank.

It also gives them enough time to swap him out for somebody else for the nomination.

Also, CNN is not a neutral forum.

He didn’t say this, but it would be hard to find more radical Trump haters than the chosen moderators, Dana Bash and Jake Tapper.

Vivek believes they’ll fail miserably trying to prop Joe up. After that, he said, comes the red carpet for whoever substitutes for Biden.

In his opinion, all Trump has to do is be cool because Biden will throw insults at him, and the only thing he can do is bait him and get into a mudslinging contest.

He added that with all they’ve put Trump through, he will come out stunningly.

As for who would replace him, they have Gretchen Whitmer and Gavin Newsom. Some mention Michelle Obama.

What do you think? Is it a setup? It seems they’re up to no good, but trying to make Trump look bad could be the only goal.

