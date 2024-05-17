Redfield: Many Young People Were “Quite Ill” from mRNA Shots

In a new interview on News Nation with Chris Cuomo, former CDC Director Dr. Robert Redfield said that many young, healthy people suffered “significant side effects” from COVID mRNA shots. Some people never had COVID but were sick from the shots. Redfield said we have to “acknowledge” that.

Some became “quite ill.”

The shots should only be given to the most vulnerable, but health agencies didn’t want to speak out for fear of being “canceled.”

“There’s so much credibility lost in the public science groups, NIH, FDA, CDC because I think there was lack of really just transparency,” Redfield told former CNN anchor Chris Cuomo.

“One of the things I used to tell my colleagues is don’t be afraid to say you don’t know the answer, and all too often, people would make up the answer.”

“And as you know, those of us who tried to suggest there may be significant side effects from vaccines, we kind of like what the rest of us show that you had early on, we kind of got canceled…”

They feared they “would cause people to not want to get vaccinated.”

That wasn’t their decision to make.

Watch:

Former ⁦@CDCgov⁩ director Dr. Redfield: “We have to be honest, some people got significant side effects from the vaccine. I have a number of people that are quite ill & they never had Covid, but they are ill from the vaccine. And we just have to acknowledge that.” pic.twitter.com/LhwJubRHD2 — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) May 17, 2024

