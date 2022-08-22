Vote John Fetterman, an “Authentic” Socialist Loser

Vote John Fetterman, a big socialist loser. Fetterman’s a Bernie Sanders leftist who calls for commutations or pardons for violent offenders, supports sanctuary cities, hates capitalism, and lived with his parents until he was 46.

To be honest, Fetterman’s a communist.

Watch the clip since this is who Pennsylvanians want. This is who they are now. Fetterman’s in the lead, beating out Mehmet Oz, who was very successful and earned his money. So much better to choose Fetterman who didn’t earn anything until he could live off the government dime.

Watch:

