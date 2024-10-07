Monster Storm, FEMA Pennyless & Focus Is on Hurricane Equity

FEMA is allegedly out of money, even though it received $20 billion from a spending bill two weeks ago. Meanwhile, a monster hurricane is heading for Western Florida. However, they had a billion dollars to house people here illegally. It gets worse. The focus for this administration is on hurricane equity.

Yes, we are now that stupid!

Hurricane Milton is a monster storm.

Gov. Ron DeSantis has issued a state of emergency for 51 of the state’s 67 counties. Officials across the state are urging people to flee before Milton—now a Category 4 hurricane—makes landfall in the Tampa Bay area at around 5 p.m. Wednesday.

Hurricane Milton is expected to reach land as a hurricane. Fifteen million are under a flood watch.

BUT, BUT, IT’S ABOUT LGBTQIAs

“Thinking about preparedness, LGTBQIA people are already struggling. You add a disaster on top of that, and it’s just compounding itself. I think that’s the why of why we’re having these discussions. We’re not paying attention to this community.”

All we do is pay attention to that community. They have LGBTQIA months, days and other events throughout the year.

They are no different than anyone else caught in a hurricane. We all have problems. Right now, thousands are facing disaster in North Carolina and Tennessee.

This Marxist equity is in direct opposition to our Constitution.

Stop, just stop this nonsense!

What the fuck is happening… How is this real. https://t.co/nVKSIpEz2t — Geiger Capital (@Geiger_Capital) October 7, 2024

What is happening is Kamala Harris believes in doling out disaster funds by race and gender, which includes gender ideology.

This is a frightening philosophy. According to Harris, disaster aid should be based on race and gender, not how much water flooded your home. That’s insane. pic.twitter.com/Nf99blUFzP — Dan Crenshaw (@DanCrenshawTX) September 30, 2024