VT overrides vetoes, will allow noncitizen to vote in some elections



















The Vermont Senate overrode Republican vetoes to stop non-citizens from voting.

The Vermont Senate on Thursday narrowly overrode Gov. Phil Scott’s vetoes of charter changes that allow noncitizens in Winooski and Montpelier to vote in local elections, VTDigger reported.

In votes of 20-10, Senate Democrats met the two-thirds majority necessary to overturn the Republican governor’s veto pen. The upper chamber’s actions come after the Vermont House of Representatives on Wednesday also successfully overrode Scott’s decision. The charter changes to Winooski and Montpelier will now become law.

The Winooski measure, H.227, allows legal residents to vote in both city government and school district elections, while the Montpelier measure, H.177, applies only to city government elections.

As many fear, it is the first step to undermining the general elections.

“It appears that once again the Vermont elected Democrats show a complete disregard to what it means to be a citizen,” RNC spokesman for Vermont Jay Shepard told Fox News. “Their vote to override the Governor’s veto disenfranchises those in Vermont who are citizens.”

“Legal resident noncitizens in the cities of Montpelier and Winooski will now be able to vote in municipal elections,” Fox News noted.

Related

















