Kamala snaps at reporter, pretends this isn’t her first trip to the border

As she arrived in El Paso, Harris was asked by Fox News’ Peter Doocy why right now was the time to make her first trip to the border.

“It’s not my first trip, I’ve been to the border many times,” she snapped back, apparently referring to visits she made to the border as a senator.

She claimed the visit builds on the work done in Guatemala and Mexico.

“Because as I’ve long said, I said back in March I was going to come to the border so this is not a new plan, but the reality of it is we have to deal with the causes and we have to deal with the effects,” she said.

Harris is traveling with Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Dick Durbin, and Escobar.

REPORTER: “Why did you decide that right now was the right time to make your first trip to the border?” KAMALA: “Well, it’s not my first trip… I said back in March I was going to come to the border so this is not a new plan.” pic.twitter.com/haqOam6Xvb — Benny (@bennyjohnson) June 25, 2021

She recently told the same lie to Lester Holt, and he called her out:

Reporter: “You haven’t been to the border.” Harris: “And I haven’t been to Europe…”pic.twitter.com/ugzm9PFvO1 — Disclose.tv 🚨 (@disclosetv) June 8, 2021

