Walensky’s Gone! The Rats Are Jumping Ship!

On Friday, Dr. Rochelle Walensky, Director of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, told the public that she resigned and will be gone at the end of June. She follows Drs. Collins and Fauci out the door. They are the reason Americans lost faith in the medical community and now call them the corrupt medical industrial complex.

Joe Biden offered his praise, claiming she “saved lives with her steadfast and unwavering focus on the health of every American…Dr. Walensky leaves CDC a stronger institution…We have all benefitted from her service and dedication to public health.”

Dr. Walensky is a hero to Joe Biden.

Let’s not forget her many accomplishments!

You won’t carry the virus!

On March 29, 2021, Walensky declared that data from the CDC shows that vaccinated people don’t carry the virus and don’t get sick. As we now know, she knew it wasn’t true. She eventually took it back.

“If you are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, you can now start doing things that you had stopped doing because of the pandemic,” Walensky said on May 31, 2021.

CDC Director Rochelle Walensky is stepping down. This will be her legacy 👇 “Vaccinated people do not carry the virus and don’t get sick.”pic.twitter.com/rQZRJRpJAm — Dr. Eli David (@DrEliDavid) May 5, 2023

Doom, I tell you.

Dr. Rochelle Walensky described a feeling of “impending doom” as some states moved to relax restrictions. She urged the public to “just hold on a little longer, to get vaccinated when you can, so that all of those people that we all love will still be here when this pandemic ends.”

Get vaccinated if you’re pregnant.

In April 2021, Pfizer reported that women who were “exposed” to the COVID-19 vaccine were experiencing spontaneous abortions and miscarriages. Days later, Walensky declared that the vaccines were “safe and effective.”

It appears @US_FDA did not bother to read #Pfizer‘s Pregnancy and Lactation Review from early 2021 which documented that infants were exposed to vaccine via breast milk and suffered harms!https://t.co/1YtekHFxeR The document came from #FDA‘s court-ordered release of all the… pic.twitter.com/cyHHB3FwfU — Sonia Elijah (@sonia_elijah) April 28, 2023

No natural immunity for her.

She lied about natural immunity because she was a Big Pharma cheerleader. When Walensky claimed in Oct. 2020 that there was “no evidence” natural immunity would be durable, studies had already shown infection induces robust cellular immunity and probable long-term immunological memory (which was confirmed in May 2021).

She dumped the idea of herd immunity after promising it would work.

The @CDCDirector cannot answer why @CDCgov hasn’t conducted a cohort study of natural immunity, though it has the data. Time for immunity deniers like Dr. Walensky, signatory of the embarrassing John Snow memo, and Dr. Fauci to acknowledge the evidence. https://t.co/nWxH9xNVtM — Jay Bhattacharya (@DrJBhattacharya) November 8, 2021

No myocarditis link.

She said the CDC found no link between myocarditis and COVID-19 vaccines on April 27, 2021. Two months later, the CDC admitted people had myocarditis and pericarditis after vaccination.

Remember how she said the agency was too focused on the “good news” and didn’t do enough to prepare for the virus to mutate and become more transmissible?

Strikingly frank answer from CDC director Walensky on them being too bullish on vaccines early on

“Nobody said ‘waning’ when this vaccine is going to work, ‘oh well maybe it’ll wear off.’ Nobody said ‘well, what if…it’s not as potent against the next variant’”

H/t @adamcancryn pic.twitter.com/yPj2VKKfj4 — Alex Thompson (@AlexThomp) March 4, 2022

Uh Oh!

Despite pushing vaccines, she said there’s a risk of severe disease in those vaccinated early.

CDC Director Walensky just told the world: “INCREASED risk of SEVERE disease amongst those VACCINATED EARLY.” Go to minute 16:54. That’s game, set and match to the people who warned you about experimental gene therapies with no long term studies done.https://t.co/SSxkEIBJuC pic.twitter.com/f2PS1vd6sh — Rachel Frey 🇺🇸🕊 (@mrsrsfrey) August 19, 2021

She wasn’t big on therapeutics.

There are so many questions yet to be answered, and today, I questioned CDC Director Dr. Walensky and NIH Senior Official Dr. Tabak on COVID therapeutics and treatment guidelines at the @HouseCommerce hearing on the Federal Response to COVID-19. 3/3 https://t.co/SbAGl8FRy0 — Rep. Jeff Duncan (@RepJeffDuncan) February 9, 2023

