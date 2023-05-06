Walensky’s Gone! The Rats Are Jumping Ship!

On Friday, Dr. Rochelle Walensky, Director of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, told the public that she resigned and will be gone at the end of June. She follows Drs. Collins and Fauci out the door. They are the reason Americans lost faith in the medical community and now call them the corrupt medical industrial complex.

Joe Biden offered his praise, claiming she “saved lives with her steadfast and unwavering focus on the health of every American…Dr. Walensky leaves CDC a stronger institution…We have all benefitted from her service and dedication to public health.”

Dr. Walensky is a hero to Joe Biden.

Let’s not forget her many accomplishments!

You won’t carry the virus!

On March 29, 2021, Walensky declared that data from the CDC shows that vaccinated people don’t carry the virus and don’t get sick. As we now know, she knew it wasn’t true. She eventually took it back.

“If you are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, you can now start doing things that you had stopped doing because of the pandemic,” Walensky said on May 31, 2021.

Doom, I tell you.

Dr. Rochelle Walensky described a feeling of “impending doom” as some states moved to relax restrictions. She urged the public to “just hold on a little longer, to get vaccinated when you can, so that all of those people that we all love will still be here when this pandemic ends.”

Get vaccinated if you’re pregnant.

In April 2021, Pfizer reported that women who were “exposed” to the COVID-19 vaccine were experiencing spontaneous abortions and miscarriages. Days later, Walensky declared that the vaccines were “safe and effective.”

No natural immunity for her.

She lied about natural immunity because she was a Big Pharma cheerleader. When Walensky claimed in Oct. 2020 that there was “no evidence” natural immunity would be durable, studies had already shown infection induces robust cellular immunity and probable long-term immunological memory (which was confirmed in May 2021).

She dumped the idea of herd immunity after promising it would work.

No myocarditis link.

She said the CDC found no link between myocarditis and COVID-19 vaccines on April 27, 2021. Two months later, the CDC admitted people had myocarditis and pericarditis after vaccination.

Remember how she said the agency was too focused on the “good news” and didn’t do enough to prepare for the virus to mutate and become more transmissible?

Uh Oh!

Despite pushing vaccines, she said there’s a risk of severe disease in those vaccinated early.

She wasn’t big on therapeutics.


