WaPo Blames President Trump for Causing Hurricane Florence

In addition to spreading enormous lies about the help Puerto Rico received during the hurricane that wiped them out, the leftists have gone to great lengths to suggest anything that goes wrong with Hurricane Florence is the President’s fault. The editorial board of the Washington Post has gone much further than most. They are blaming the President for causing the hurricane.

They claim President Trump is “complicit” for Hurricane Florence because of his views on climate change.

It should be noted here that there is no evidence whatsoever that climate change causes hurricanes — none.

The Post published a column on Wednesday headlined, “Another hurricane is about to batter our coast. Trump is complicit.”

“When it comes to extreme weather, Mr. Trump is complicit. He plays down humans’ role in increasing the risks, and he continues to dismantle efforts to address those risks. It is hard to attribute any single weather event to climate change. But there is no reasonable doubt that humans are priming the Earth’s systems to produce disasters,” the editorial board wrote.

WaPo found a climate researcher who said that previous hurricanes would not have produced so much rain without “human-induced climate change” and Florence is another indication of global warming.

“With depressingly ironic timing, the Trump administration announced Tuesday a plan to roll back federal rules on methane, a potent greenhouse gas that is the main component in natural gas. Drillers and transporters of the fuel were supposed to be more careful about letting it waft into the atmosphere, which is nothing more than rank resource waste that also harms the environment,” the Post’s editorial board wrote. “The Trump administration has now attacked all three pillars of President Barack Obama’s climate-change plan.”

The piece concluded: “The president has cemented the GOP’s legacy as one of reaction and reality denial. Sadly, few in his party appear to care.”

Will Americans fall for this insanity? Trump is not responsible for causing Hurricane Florence.

They admit he gave good advice about the hurricane but most of the media are criticizing his advice as well.