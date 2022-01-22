“Forgive Me for Saying ‘Gangs'” – They’re “Groups of Folks” [Stealing]

California Gov. Newsom apologizes for referring to train thieves as gang members…”Forgive me…they’re organized groups.” ~ the madness of a fool

California has become the home of the great train robberies by gangs of often homeless criminals. And, yes, they are gangs of criminals who steal the cargo and then sell it on the street.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom has apologized for referring to the criminals looting packages from Union Pacific freight trains as “gang” members.

“This is not one-off. This is organized theft,” Newsom said during a news conference at the Union Pacific Railroad tracks. “These are organized gangs of people that are coming out.”

FORGIVE ME, GANGS ARE FINE

He quickly corrected himself. “Forgive me for saying ‘gangs,’ that’s not a pejorative. They’re organized groups of folks that move from site to site.”

Someone needs to explain to this fool that organized groups of thieves moving from site to site to steal are GANGS.

The governor said, “When there’s more attention, a bright light on one site, they move to the next site. While these folks are arrested as if they’re individuals that are not connected to the whole, and we need to change that.”

Watch:

California’s Democrat Gov. Gavin Newsom APOLOGIZES for saying “gangs” when discussing “organized groups of people” looting trains. pic.twitter.com/ZRmqzUFH2m — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) January 21, 2022

Why haven’t they changed that? The smash and grab on trains has been going on for months.

He was all for Proposition 47 which permits a lot of theft.

Union Pacific wrote to pro-criminal Soros DA George Gascon for help.

“These individuals are generally caught and released back onto the streets in less than twenty-four hours. Criminals boast to our officers that charges will be pled down to simple trespassing — which bears no serious consequence,” the letter said, citing a 160% increase in theft.

Eighteen House Republican lawmakers sent a letter to Attorney General Merrick B. Garland Thursday, calling on him to “prosecute and hold the perpetrators of these crimes accountable.”

It looked like a Third World country. ~ Gov. Newsom

SO, HE CLEANS THE TRACKS FOR A PHOTO OP

Here he is for his photo op, cleaning up the tracks. What he should be doing is enforcing the law.

It looks like “a Third World Country”, he said. Isn’t that what he wanted. He made it that way.

Watch:

‘It looked like a Third World country’: California Governor Gavin Newsom visited railway tracks in east Los Angeles littered with thousands of open and damaged packages looted from freight trains pic.twitter.com/8dR8qU4S1X — Reuters (@Reuters) January 21, 2022

