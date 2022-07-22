Warning! Biden’s Pushing Paxlovid, the Pfizer Flop Drug

Upon launch, Pfizer said their new anti-viral drug Paxlovid cut hospitalization and death by 90%. An updated, more recent analysis from 1,153 patients (out of a possible 2,246 patients) showed a lackluster, non-significant 51% relative risk reduction.
A sub-group analysis of 721 vaccinated adults with at least one risk factor for progression to severe COVID-19 showed a non-significant relative risk reduction in hospitalization or death (treatment arm: 3/361; placebo: 7/360).
Biden spent $10.6 billion on this ineffective drug.
The government is still pushing it, but the news about the drug is getting worse. Do they have to get rid of the pills or are they experimenting on us again?
In the clip, Dr. Marty Makary addresses the White House’s relentless push to take Pfizer’s Paxlovid off label. The drug was only studied in people with no immune system, Dr. Makary says. It has a 50% rebound rate and prolongs symptoms and length of contagion. On a population level, it drives mutations.
Watch:
We need a Constitutional Amendment banning the Government from any involvement in the Medical Industry beyond verification of purity and excess profiteering. ALL DRUGS should be available to adults and the Government should not be picking Winners and Losers. Government has NO RIGHT to force anyone to consume anything, especially drugs. The mandating of Covid Vacines has done more harm than good to healthy adults and now Government wants to mandate these dangerous drugs to our children.
If a drug is good and safe, people will make the right decision for them in consultation with their doctor who knows and understands their personal medical history and people will use them. We need to strip the Government of the ability to make dangerous mandate policies.
If a drug actually works, then why does the Government need to mandate their use? If say a Chicken Pox vaccine actually worked, then why should it be mandated? People who believe that Natural Immunity is better should be allowed that option! Could Government mandates for vaccinations be because many of theses drugs don’t really work as many vanccines are only therapeutics that only minimize the effects of a disease? Is the over use of vaccines actually reducing people’s overall immune system’s capability making us ever more dependent on drugs?
The “Covid Vaccine” has opened a Pandora’s Box of issues related to vaccination. The Government and Big Pharma are suppressing information on the dangers of Vaccines and their mandated use. For Government it’s an issue of Power and for Big Pharma it’s an issue of Money!