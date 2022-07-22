Warning! Biden’s Pushing Paxlovid, the Pfizer Flop Drug

Upon launch, Pfizer said their new anti-viral drug Paxlovid cut hospitalization and death by 90%. An updated, more recent analysis from 1,153 patients (out of a possible 2,246 patients) showed a lackluster, non-significant 51% relative risk reduction.

A sub-group analysis of 721 vaccinated adults with at least one risk factor for progression to severe COVID-19 showed a non-significant relative risk reduction in hospitalization or death (treatment arm: 3/361; placebo: 7/360).

Biden spent $10.6 billion on this ineffective drug.

The government is still pushing it, but the news about the drug is getting worse. Do they have to get rid of the pills or are they experimenting on us again?

In the clip, Dr. Marty Makary addresses the White House’s relentless push to take Pfizer’s Paxlovid off label. The drug was only studied in people with no immune system, Dr. Makary says. It has a 50% rebound rate and prolongs symptoms and length of contagion. On a population level, it drives mutations.

Watch:

Related