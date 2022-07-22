Bipartisan Bill Puts US Government in Digital ID Business

M Dowling
A bill digitizing Americans has moved out of the House Committee on Oversight and Reform, and a Senate version was just introduced.

The bipartisan “Improving Digital Identity Act” was first introduced by Rep. Bill Foster (D-Ill.) in 2020 but never made it out of committee. It also didn’t have a Senate version. Foster reintroduced the measure last year.

Sen. Krysten Sinema (D-Ariz.) and Cynthia Lummis (R-Wyo) introduced a Senate counterpart on Wednesday.

It puts the federal government in the digital ID business.

The legislation pushes the federal government to use existing authority to help Americans “prove who they are online” by providing opt-in ID validation services that “augment private sector digital identity and authentication solutions.”

You will need this for free speech on the Internet? The government will be able to track you?

The bill includes the formation of a task force on digital identity. It establishes a grant program at the Department of Homeland Security to support the creation of interoperable identity credentialing systems for digital identity verification on the state and local levels.

This all comes as The Great Reset and the digitization of people have taken center stage.


Klaus Schwab, leader of The Great Reset and The World Economic Forum.

Here are the cosponsors with their RINO allies:

Bipartisan digital government bill

