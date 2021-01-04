President files two lawsuits against snake Brad Raffensperger

President Trump held a one-hour long phone call on Saturday with Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and state election officials on the 2020 election. President Trump wants the evidence that they have to see if their claims about no fraud in the election are correct.

In the one-hour phone call on Saturday, President Trump insisted he won the state and threatened possible legal consequences.

Raffensperger’s team leaked the call to the far-left Washington Post, and they used it, with edited clips, to make the President look bad the day before the Georgia runoffs.

Georgia Republican chairman David Shafer later announced that President Trump and his team filed two lawsuits against Secretary of State Raffensperger.

Shafer wrote on Twitter:

President Trump has filed two lawsuits – federal and state – against the Georgia Secretary of State. The telephone conference call Georgia Secretary of State secretly recorded was a “confidential settlement discussion” of that litigation, which is still pending.

The audio published by TheWashingtonPost is heavily edited and omits the stipulation that all discussions were for the purpose of settling litigation and confidential under federal and state law.

