Warren Calls for Open Borders & an End to Weaponized Immigration Enforcement

Massachusetts’ radical Democrat Elizabeth Warren has an immigration proposal that includes open borders.

According to Chief Warren’s campaign, the proposal has six main parts: eliminating the weaponization of immigration enforcement, significantly reducing the number of immigrants in detention, reforming the process in immigration courts, extending protections to refugees and asylum seekers, expanding legal immigration and a pathway to citizenship, and addressing the crises that lead migrants to leave their home countries.

In Other Words:

In other words, she wants the borders kept open, making illegal immigration a simple civil violation, and she doesn’t want immigration enforcement to enforce. That’s her plan to keep the numbers in detention down. All fake refugees and asylum seekers will receive a path to citizenship. She also wants to send more money to the thug narco-nations these people are fleeing. Almost every impoverished country in the world is sending their poorest at this point.

Shall we support the world? Warren would say we should. She wants the borders open, encouraging more illegal immigration.

“We need real reform that provides cost-effective security at our borders, addresses the root causes of migration, and provides a path to status and citizenship so that our neighbors don’t have to live in fear,” Warren wrote. “That’s why today I’m announcing my plan for immigration reform — to create a rules-based system that is fair, humane, and that reflects our values.”

According to Refinery 29, Warren, among a number of other illegal alien-friendly policies, wants to remove the ban requiring unauthorized immigrants (illegal aliens) to leave the U.S. for three or 10 years before they can apply for legal status; and reinstating the Obama-era Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, including extending protections for Dreamers and their families.

She Claims:

“Immigrants have always been a vital source of American strength. They grow our economy and make our communities richer and more diverse,” Warren wrote. “They are our neighbors, our colleagues, and our friends — and every bit as much a part of America as those who were born in the United States.”

No, they are not as American as citizens Lizzie. And, the majority of them are on welfare.

OTHER HARD-LEFT DEMOCRATS WANT TO KEEP ILLEGAL ALIEN CRIMINALS IN THE USA

The New York communist Democrat Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is using Twitter to tell illegal aliens their ‘rights.’ She posted a video from the national “We Have Rights” campaign directing illegal immigrants on how to handle “ICE encounters” ahead of reported mass raids scheduled to begin Sunday.

The aliens in question went through the lengthy process, have criminal histories, and were told to leave the country.

Her obnoxious ally, Minnesota Democrat Rep. Ilhan Omar also issued an alert along with a link to the ACLU, warning that the “raids will dehumanize immigrants and tear families apart. This will not make our country any stronger. It will only traumatize children, destroy lives, and make our country less safe.”

The far-left radicals want to abolish ICE and want to keep foreign criminals in the country.

ICE is a lot more than just ICE.

According to The Daily Wire:

Eliminating DHS would bring an end to the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS), United States Coast Guard (USCG), United States Customs and Border Protection (CBP), Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), Federal Law Enforcement Training Center (FLETC), United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), United States Secret Service (USSS), Transportation Security Administration (TSA), Management Directorate, Science and Technology Directorate, Countering Weapons of Mass Destruction Office, Office of Intelligence and Analysis, and the Office of Operations Coordination.

ICE is a force for good and they arrest the worst of the worst. They capture more criminals than the FBI. They are seeking out criminals who have been deported several times, including gang members. Cartel members live among us and run our cities’ criminal enterprises.

We even have Hezbollah running drugs in the U.S.

Why would anyone want these monsters here? Apparently, some politicians want them to remain. These politicians do not have our interests at heart.

This is insane folks.