Warren Wants Abortion Tents in National Parks – Not Babylon Bee

By
M Dowling
-
10
776

The Left is worried that overturning Roe will lead to back alley abortions so Elizabeth Warren came up with the idea of putting up tents in national parks to abort babies.

Death Valley

As we have noted repeatedly, overturning Roe does not end abortion. It just turns it over to the states where it belongs.

The woman who pretended to be Native American for several decades now wants to declare a medical emergency. She literally wants Planned Parenthood to put up abortion tents.

Hopefully, she is going to pay for that because the Hyde Amendment means Americans don’t have to.

Will the tents be on the tour? Visit Death Valley National Park and get your abortion at the same time. They can sell t-shirts and coffee mugs.

If the tents in parks don’t work out, Biden is ready. He’s busy depleting the war reserves.


John Vieira
John Vieira
21 seconds ago

Germany had a few ‘clearance centre’s’…Auschwitz for one…Warren would have fit right in…

0
Reply
Catpaws
Catpaws
17 minutes ago

This is just political theater to raise money for Fauxahontas’ re-election campaign. If she wanted to do something the assure the murder of babies, she could have Massachusetts be one of several states to host Planned Parenthood.

0
Reply
Hayes
Hayes
35 minutes ago

Do this people even fully realize what they are advocating? Do they “need” infant sacrifice that badly? Bizarre.

0
Reply
Craigusmaximus
Craigusmaximus
41 minutes ago

Boy howdy..the left are major nutjobs, more so than I ever thought.

0
Reply
Leethal
Leethal
53 minutes ago

Will you be standing there manning the body, er baby count like a good Gestapo agent?

0
Reply
James Lengel
James Lengel
45 minutes ago
Reply to  Leethal

Srsly? You think that? Warren wants to set up tents for the killing. Sheesh.

0
Reply
Craigusmaximus
Craigusmaximus
40 minutes ago
Reply to  James Lengel

Warrens own words chief. Abortion tents. Abortion is murder.

0
Reply
James Lengel
James Lengel
37 minutes ago
Reply to  Craigusmaximus

As I said already in my first post.

0
Reply