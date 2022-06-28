Warren Wants Abortion Tents in National Parks – Not Babylon Bee

The Left is worried that overturning Roe will lead to back alley abortions so Elizabeth Warren came up with the idea of putting up tents in national parks to abort babies.

As we have noted repeatedly, overturning Roe does not end abortion. It just turns it over to the states where it belongs.

The woman who pretended to be Native American for several decades now wants to declare a medical emergency. She literally wants Planned Parenthood to put up abortion tents.

Hopefully, she is going to pay for that because the Hyde Amendment means Americans don’t have to.

Will the tents be on the tour? Visit Death Valley National Park and get your abortion at the same time. They can sell t-shirts and coffee mugs.

If the tents in parks don’t work out, Biden is ready. He’s busy depleting the war reserves.

I just spoke with @ewarren, who suggested the Biden administration establish Planned Parenthood outposts on the edges of national parks. “They could put up tents, have trained personnel — and be there to help people who need it.” “It’s time to declare a medical emergency.” — Caroline Kitchener (@CAKitchener) June 27, 2022

*The Energy Information Agency has not updated its data since March, but we’ve recently been averaging the depletion of 1 million barrels/day — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) June 27, 2022

