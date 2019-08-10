Warren’s Gun Plan Obliterates the 2nd Amendment

Presidential contender Elizabeth Warren on Saturday unveiled her plan to combat gun violence, including proposals to triple the tax applied to firearm sales and raise the tax on ammunition even more dramatically, CNBC reported.

The plan, announced on Medium, is a response to the mass shootings last week.

“In 2017, almost 40,000 people died from guns in the United States. My goal as President, and our goal as a society, will be to reduce that number by 80%,” the Massachusetts senator wrote in the plan. “We might not know how to get all the way there yet. But we’ll start by implementing solutions that we believe will work.”

Her stats are the usual misrepresentations. Most are suicides for starters.

Warren proposes the following:

As president, I will immediately take executive action to rein in an out-of-control gun industry — and to hold both gun dealers and manufacturers accountable for the violence promoted by their products.

I will break the NRA’s stranglehold on Congress by passing sweeping anti-corruption legislation and eliminating the filibuster so that our nation can no longer be held hostage by a small group of well-financed extremists who have already made it perfectly clear that they will never put the safety of the American people first.

I will send Congress comprehensive gun violence prevention legislation. I will sign it into law within my first 100 days. And we will revisit this comprehensive legislation every single year — adding new ideas and tweaking existing ones based on new data — to continually reduce the number of gun deaths in America.

The socialist senator will basically destroy the 2nd Amendment.

Executive Action to Reduce Gun Violence

She plans to do a lot of this via executive fiats. Warren is a would-be dictator.

As our ruler, Warren will order the following by her command:

Require background checks for gun purchasers who buy at gun shows or online

Apply the 18-and-up age restriction on gun purchases to more sales

Close the so-called “boyfriend loophole” – current law bars abusive spouses from obtaining weapons, but does not apply to all abusive dating partners

Direct the attorney general to prosecute unlawful gun trafficking and investigate the National Rifle Association for alleged corruption

Direct the bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives to revoke the licenses of gun dealers that are found to routinely violate the rules

The fake Indian is determined to destroy the NRA.

She wrote she would push for the following legislative steps:

Create a federal licensing system for the purchase of any type of gun or ammunition

Boost the excise tax on handguns to 30% from 10% and on ammunition to 50% from 11%

Establish a one-week waiting period for all gun purchases

Increase the minimum age to 21 for all gun sales

Prohibit anyone convicted of a hate crime from owning a gun

If you think there will be any Second Amendment when she’s done, you would be wrong. The licensing will be her confiscation registry, she will destroy the NRA, and she will obliterate gun manufacturers and dealers.

Her economic plan will destroy our economy.