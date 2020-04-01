Warren’s new anti-gun law is a “sweeping assault on our rights”

Elizabeth Warren, the fraudulent Indian, is back on the warpath against our Second Amendment rights with a new bill to help eradicate the rights of gun makers and owners.

She introduced a Senate bill, S.3254, the Gun Violence Prevention and Community Safety Act. A companion bill, HR 5717, has been introduced by Representative Hank Johnson (D-GA).

Cory Booker, another gun-grabber, co-sponsored the legislation. As Ammoland puts it, it is a “sweeping assault on our rights.”

There are licensing requirements, a semi-automatic ban, red flag provisions, and draconian safe storage requirements.

The licensing turns Second Amendment rights into a privilege given by the beneficent big government.

In her bill, Warren hits Federal Firearms Licensees with massive red tape requirements, Ammoland writes.

Included are more inspections, background checks for employees, record-keeping requirements, and lost and stolen reporting requirements. There are provisions to trip up and make it cost-prohibitive for small businesses that sell guns.

The next two are the big ones that transfer power from the people to our overlords:

The bill repeals the Protection of Lawful Commerce in Arms Act. It will unleash the same irrational alliance of big-city mayors and trial lawyers that threatened to bankrupt the gun industry in the late 1990s and early 2000s.

The worst provision places firearms under the rogue Consumer Product Safety Commission. This basically allows government bureaucrats to cancel out innovation, and to ban guns via administrative fiat. And what happens if they were to recall a gun, and you didn’t turn it in? That is another legal trap for the gun makers and owners.

Second Amendment supporters should contact their Senators and Representatives and politely urge them to oppose this bill. This bill is another phony effort to take our rights away. It’s another Trojan Horse.

-Create a nationwide gun registry

-Universal background checks

-Seven day waiting period for gun purchases

-Ban almost all semi-automatic rifles

-Institute a federal magazine ban

-Implement national “Red Flag” gun confiscation

-Tax guns at 30% and ammunition at 50%

-Ban people under 21 from exercising their Second Amendment Rights (keep in mind, Pelosi wants to lower the voting age to 16)

-Ration guns by making it illegal to purchase more than one firearm in a 30-day period

-Force “Safe Storage” requirements on gun owners

-Ban home builds

-Ban suppressors

-Force FFL’s to spend massive amounts of money to comply with new “security requirements”

-Expand “Gun Free Zones”

–Establish a national database of gun owners

That is not even the worst of it. FPB reports that HR5717 would require gun owners to obtain a permit from the government to purchase guns and ammo. In addition, in order to obtain this “permit,” gun owners would be required to submit to a live-fire exercise.