Washington State to Pass a Bill to Make Sure No One Can Vote for Trump

Washington’s state Senate has passed a bill that would see Donald Trump’s name dropped from 2020 election ballots unless he releases five years of tax returns.

Senators approved the bill by 28 votes to 21 on Tuesday, sending it to the House of Representatives for approval.

Democrats who backed the bill said it was necessary to restore democratic norms after Trump broke with 40 years of tradition by refusing to release his returns.

Republican opponents say the bill is teeing the state up for an expensive legal fight while politicizing how elections are run in the state.

They are singling out a President they don’t like from a party the state officials don’t like.

It’s like Russia in Washington State. It decides the election before people can even vote. It’s a party line initiative and it is totalitarianism.

New Jersey is attempting to do the same thing.

The New Jersey legislature passed a bill in February to keep President Trump off the 2020 ballot. Expect their hard-left governor Phil Murphy to sign it. They concocted the bill in 2016 but the Republican Governor Christie wouldn’t sign it.

Their reason for doing so is they don’t have President Trump’s tax returns, which are not required by law. It’s a phony excuse. The whole thing is partisan and they are Stalinists.