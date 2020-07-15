Watch a hero police officer save infant’s life

As some vilify the police, officers are still out trying to help and protect Americans. One case in point is this calm and measured officer in Michigan who saved a two-week-old infant’s life as the family grew hysterical after the baby girl stopped breathing.

The officer calmed the family as he worked quickly to restore the baby’s breathing. He told the hysterical mother that the baby was still blinking and then turned the baby over, hitting his back.

The baby began crying and the officer calmly and kindly offered reassuring words to the family and the distraught mother.

It’s a great story. Remember these stories when you hear idiot extremists call for defunding the police.

Everything was caught on dashcam as the officer saved the baby on the hood of his car.

What a tragedy would have unfolded if the well-trained officer wasn’t there to take control.