Watch Cali Sheriff refuse to make criminals of small business owners

Riverside County (CA) Sheriff Chad Bianco doubled down on his stance of not enforcing stringent stay-at-home orders. He told the County Board of Supervisors this week that he refuses to “make criminals out of business owners, single moms, and otherwise healthy individuals for exercising their constitutional rights.”

Bianco made his comments as a judge in Dallas put a salon owner, Shelley Luther, in jail. She opened her business to feed her children. Judge Moye, the judge in the case, abused his authority according to state officials.

She was sentenced to seven days in jail, a move that Governor Greg Abbott, Lt. Governor Dan Patrick, and Attorney General Ken Paxton all came down against.

Ms. Luther was released. The judge continued to fine her even though the state allowed salons to open minutes before she was arrested.

Lt. Governor Dan Patrick paid her fine. Woke Patriots raised $500,000 for her on GoFundMe. She can now feed her children. One good story among many tragedies.

Open the country! Democrats have absurd rules and are slowing progress.

Watch the Sheriff: