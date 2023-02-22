Watch Donald Trump in East Palestine

Watch former President Donald Trump in East Palestine, Ohio. The Donald brought thousands of bottles of his own water. He brought other supplies, including thousands of gallons of cleaning supplies.

Buttigieg is starting to pay attention, two weeks too late. He’s visiting tomorrow. That should be interesting. He said he’d come “when the time is right” and then suggested Trump is only going for a photo-op. He must be thinking of Biden and his fake air raid in Ukraine. On Tuesday, Biden called in from Ukraine, where he left his heart.

The crowds greeting DJT are furious at being ignored.

Michael Barash, an attorney for 9/11 cancer victims, said the residents have good reason to fear the potential long-term effects.

Alternate feed:

