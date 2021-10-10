Watch former President Trump live in Iowa rallying ‘against these maniacs’

















There are thousands in Iowa for Donald Trump.

SOME SHORT CLIPS, LIVE VIDEO BELOW:

President Trump rips Rep. Ilhan Omar in Iowa #SaveAmericaRally pic.twitter.com/aCMwOYHKPC — RSBN 🇺🇸 (@RSBNetwork) October 10, 2021

“They just don’t seem to have a spine, some of them.” Former President Donald Trump reacts to congressional Republicans temporarily raising the debt ceiling during his speech at the #SaveAmerica Rally in Iowa. pic.twitter.com/E1Xf3wu64X — Newsmax (@newsmax) October 10, 2021

“Are you better off then you were ten months ago?” Sen. @ChuckGrassley asks the crowd at the #SaveAmerica rally in Iowa ahead of former President Trump’s speech. https://t.co/VlT7z8drtO pic.twitter.com/330is9lGag — Newsmax (@newsmax) October 10, 2021

Thousands in line for this evening’s Trump Rally in Iowa pic.twitter.com/1n6oE2MMi1 — Benny (@bennyjohnson) October 9, 2021

LIVE VIDEO:

Let’s go Brandon:

If you’re at the Georgia-Auburn game or the Trump Rally in Iowa today, look to the sky! #LetsGoBrandon #JoinGETTR pic.twitter.com/GhethvE69w — Jason Miller (@JasonMillerinDC) October 9, 2021

