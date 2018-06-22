Watch Hyper Hypocritical Obama, Schumer, Bill & Hill Demanding Border Security

Someone should remind today’s flip flopping, flim-flamming pols there are endless videos of them passionately taking one side of an argument, before, and with even greater gusto, choosing the opposite side of the same fight.

Behold Hillary Clinton, Barack Obama, Chuck Schumer, and Bill Clinton! Here are some of their low lights in narrative form, but please take a couple minutes and view the clips. They’re almost priceless.

Hillary Clinton- “I voted numerous times when I was a senator to spend money to build a barrier to try to prevent illegal immigrants from coming in.”

Barack Obama- “We all agree on the need to better secure the border and to punish employers who chose to hire illegal immigrants. Those who enter the country illegally and those who employ them disrespect the rule of law and they are showing disregard for those who are following the law. We simply cannot allow people to pour into the United States undetected, undocumented, unchecked and circumventing the line of people who are waiting patiently, diligently and lawfully to become immigrants in this country.”

Bill Clinton- “All Americans, not only in the states most heavily effected but in every place in this country, are rightfully disturbed by the large number of illegal aliens entering our country. The jobs they hold might otherwise be held by citizens or legal immigrants. The public service they use impose burdens on our taxpayers. That’s why our administration has moved aggressively to secure our borders more by hiring a record number of new border guards, by deporting twice as many criminal aliens as ever before.”

Chuck Schumer- “People who enter the United States without our permission are illegal aliens and illegal aliens should not be treated the same as people who enter the U.S. legally. When we use phrases like undocumented workers, we convey a message to the American people that their government is not serious about combatting illegal immigration, which the American people overwhelmingly oppose.”

Bill Clinton encore- “We are a nation of immigrants. But we are also a nation of laws. It is wrong and ultimately self-defeating, for a nation of immigrants to permit the kind of abuse of our immigration laws we’ve seen in recent years, and we must do more to stop it.”

Not seen in these clips, but added as bonus, is this 2014, Hillary Clinton quote, offered on CNN. Her unapologetic approach to illegal alien kids breaching our nation’s sovereignty virtually mirrors President Trump’s position.“We have to send a clear message, just because your child gets across the border, that doesn’t mean the child gets to stay,” the former secretary of state said. “So, we don’t want to send a message that is contrary to our laws or will encourage more children to make that dangerous journey.”

Actually they all sound quite a bit like “The Donald” except in some cases, maybe just a teeny weeny bit more harsh. It there were photos in a dictionary to help readers better understand the meaning of hypocrite, any one of these four fake, phony frauds would fit the pic….perfectly.

WATCH: