Likely hoaxer Althea – her name on NFL helmets, Harry & Meghan call, she’s on TV

We reported earlier that Althea Bernstein claimed several white male racists burned her face in Madison during recent unrest. There was never any evidence other than she had burn marks on her face. As it happened, after an exhaustive investigation, the case was closed. She wasn’t even in Madison that day as her GPS indicated. She appears to be another Jussie Smollett.

It doesn’t matter. They have a petition signed by 600,000 people calling for justice in her case. Also, Althea received a call from Meghan Markle and she appeared on Good Morning America. To top it off, her name is going on NFL helmets.

The NFL list is long and suggests police were responsible for all of it. Many are criminals injured or killed during the commission of a crime. And with Althea, you have a likely hoaxer. There is no evidence and never was any evidence that she was attacked by white racists.

Markle did call Bernstein and spoke with her for 40 minutes because she’s another dupe. Prince Harry spoke with her for 10 minutes.

Markle gave her advice as a biracial woman although we doubt Markle has any of the problems associated with being biracial. She’s a rich, pretty, spoiled actress and Dutchess.

Investigators found zero evidence such an attack occurred. Conveniently, she can only remember there were four white males who threw something on her through her opened car window and then lit her up.

The media just accepted her story WITHOUT ANY EVIDENCE. They are so irresponsible. It was just another smear of white men.

This is NOT TRUE!

Nearly 600k signatories calling for Justice for Althea Bernstein pic.twitter.com/kz0vP8kAjL — Brent Scher (@BrentScher) October 3, 2020