Watch Officer Shoot Gunman After He Kills the Barber [Graphic]

















The police confirm that an off-duty officer was getting a haircut when someone shot and killed a barber in Baltimore. The officer fired and killed the gunman. The Commissioner said detectives believe the barbershop shooter shot two other people earlier in the day. At least two or three are dead.

On Monday morning, police identified Carlos Ortega as the man who fatally shot the barber. Investigators allege Ortega was also responsible for two earlier shootings that left a 44-year-old man dead and another person critically injured.

The police don’t know what the connection might be between the victims.

The murderer is still alive.

