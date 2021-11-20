Watch Officer Shoot Gunman After He Kills the Barber [Graphic]

The police confirm that an off-duty officer was getting a haircut when someone shot and killed a barber in Baltimore. The officer fired and killed the gunman. The Commissioner said detectives believe the barbershop shooter shot two other people earlier in the day. At least two or three are dead.
On Monday morning, police identified Carlos Ortega as the man who fatally shot the barber. Investigators allege Ortega was also responsible for two earlier shootings that left a 44-year-old man dead and another person critically injured.
The police don’t know what the connection might be between the victims.
The murderer is still alive.
HERO: Off-duty Baltimore police officer shoots and kills gunman that murdered hairdresser.
And this is why every citizen should be armed. I now live in a State where there is unlicensed carry. People are very polite when they understand that everyone they come in contact with may be packing heat. Unfortunately if the Government refuses to put the Dangerous people in Jail that is what it takes. I am confident in the fact that if someone attacks me, and I can’t defend myself, a half dozen others will resolve the situation permanently.
But self-defense is bad. (sarc)
The off duty police officer will be charged by Mosby or did she find some room to destroy? (sarcer)
I kid, she is resting after the big fundraiser shindig yesterday with comrade Ben Crump and the NAACP.