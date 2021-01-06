Watch plane load of passengers chant “Traitor” as Romney boards

Video footage surfaced Tuesday evening of Senator Mitt Romney (R-UT) being confronted with chants of “Traitor! Traitor!” by spirited Americans aboard a passenger plane bound for Washington, D.C. ahead of tomorrow’s STOP THE STEAL rally.
Watch:
Mitt Romney, in a flight full of patriots in their way to DC pic.twitter.com/t9uq3vkCo5
— Non timebo mala (@AncPerl) January 5, 2021
Watch him lie about supporting President Trump:
Another Romney airport confrontation video emerges. This one you can actually see the guy pic.twitter.com/920S5lU4BN
— Daniel Chaitin (@danielchaitin7) January 6, 2021