Watch plane load of passengers chant “Traitor” as Romney boards

By
M. Dowling
-
0

Video footage surfaced Tuesday evening of Senator Mitt Romney (R-UT) being confronted with chants of “Traitor! Traitor!” by spirited Americans aboard a passenger plane bound for Washington, D.C. ahead of tomorrow’s STOP THE STEAL rally.

Watch:

Watch him lie about supporting President Trump:

PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.