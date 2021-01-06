Ossoff wins, America loses: This is who he is

Far-left trust fund baby, Jon Ossoff, who never did a thing with his life, has won the second senatorial seat. The first seat to go to Democrats went to America-hater and anti-Semite Raphael Warnock. He won Senator Loeffler’s seat in the wee hours of the morning.

Ossoff whose only real job was as a national security staffer and aide to Rep. Hank Johnson for five years.

Hank is the one who said he was worried about supporting more military on Guam because he thought the island could tip over. Obviously, Ossoff didn’t learn much from Hank.

Ossoff defeated David Perdue who was a great senator and very pro-growth.

He did get millions from the Chinese Communist Party to make documentaries. It’s unclear if he did anything much as a documentarian. He made one about corruption in African soccer.

After taking the money from the CCP, he failed to report it until caught. After that, he refused to release his financials.

Ossoff was heavily funded by China, his rich father, and Hollywood.

Senator-to-be Jon Ossoff is a liar. He kept repeating a lie about Kelly Loeffler allegedly campaigning with a KKK member. Even Jake Tapper called him out for that. Twitter would not. They said it didn’t violate their standards.

His political director said he absolutely wants to pack the court with three new [left-wing] justices.

Ossoff, who lost his first race in Congress to Karen Handel, is weak on crime, supports open borders, believes in abortion at any time for any reason, loves high taxes (theft), he’s all in on the insane Green New Deal, and all the other tripe Democrats push these days.

When he ran against Handel, he received 95% of his large war chest from Hollywood — the worst of Hollywood like George Takei. After he lost, he said it was a “victory for the ages.” He called it “historic,” this silly little man who has done nothing much of note with his little more than three decades on this earth.

He didn’t live in the district he was running in at the time and lied about it until he was caught.

Having worked the polls and absentee balloting, I knew we were in serious trouble. That is where most of the fraud occurs. It’s not easily discernible fraud, however, since it’s Democrats running around signing up drug addicts who don’t know what they’re signing, dying people on life support, homeless people on park benches or in tents. It’s a unique form of ballot stuffing.

Mail-in voting is the worst, most irresponsible form of voting, and Democrats now want it to also be online. So, do you think Democrats have America’s interests at heart? Ossoff and Warnock don’t. They are rubber stamps for Chuck Schumer, who will change the nation and the world.

We are based in New York and people on the right see Schumer as obnoxious at best and evil at worst.

“Now we take Georgia, then we change the world,” Chuck Schumer via @StatusCoup pic.twitter.com/JMtGPzgZUH — Shane Goldmacher (@ShaneGoldmacher) November 7, 2020

