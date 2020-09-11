Watch SUNY Community College Prof indoctrinate Freshman in anti-Trumpism

A professor at my local university, Stony Brook Community College was caught in the clip below indoctrinating her students or trying to.

She speaks so poorly. That part stunned me. Her vocabulary is abysmal.

This woman thinks President Trump, who constantly sticks to the Constitution, is trying to turn the USA into a dictatorship. What world does this woman live in?

It is the blue cities and states that won’t re-open despite the CDC telling them to. It was Barack Obama who officially violated the Constitution nine times, according to the Supreme Court of the United States.

Democrats control the media, the news, entertainment, sports, and colleges/universities, and they ruin everything they touch. They rule without any tolerance whatsoever for any difference of opinion.

Why is this school getting my tax dollars?

Watch this professor attempt to indoctrinate, claiming her views are fact:

🚨@SUNYSuffolk college instructor trying her best DURING CLASS to indoctrinate students to turn against POTUS & remove him from office. This is wrong on many levels & gives our teachers a very bad name. Our classrooms should be a place for free thinking not indoctrination! pic.twitter.com/JbxDH3QPXZ — Lee Zeldin (@RepLeeZeldin) September 11, 2020

Colleges and universities are becoming launch pads for communism.

Defund ALL non-essential courses/majors. Taxpayers shouldn’t be underwriting edu programs that serve no public interest. At what point will the GOP wake up and realize academia is ground zero for infiltration, sedition, subversion of America? pic.twitter.com/bGgRmkFPG7 — Anons Synonymous🇺🇸 (@AnonsSynonymous) June 29, 2020