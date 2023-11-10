Warning! Amendment to Stop Kill Switches in New Cars Fails

In 2021, Sentinel warned about the kill switch in cars. It was in the $1.2 trillion Build Back Better Infrastructure bill that was slipped in with no fanfare.

Marketed to Congress as a benign tool to help prevent drunk driving, the so-called infrastructure measure has a kill switch for your car. It will mandate it for every car in five years, former Rep. Bob Barr reported.

The “safety” device must “passively monitor the performance of a driver of a motor vehicle to accurately identify whether that driver may be impaired.”

Passively means it will always be on and monitoring the car. It connects to controls and can disable it at any time it deems the driver is impaired. It is an open system which means it has a backdoor allowing third parties to remotely access it at any time. Leaving drivers in the hands of an algorithm is very dangerous. Rep. Thomas Massie argued against it on the House floor last night, but his amendment was rejected with Democrats claiming the technology wouldn't monitor or disable cars. He read the law to them, and they still wouldn't relent. Twenty-two Republicans also voted against the Amendment. This is coming in cars sold after 2026, which means car manufacturers are preparing now.

The right to travel is fundamental, but the government has mandated a kill-switch in new vehicles sold after 2026. The kill-switch will monitor driver performance and disable cars based on the information gathered. We will vote on my amendment to defund this mandate tonight. pic.twitter.com/Uf0Z2yVNP1 — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) November 8, 2023

The technology clearly monitors non-stop and disables cars. It’s a serious violation of privacy, and it’s dangerous.

Check the roll call vote to see if your representative voted yay or nay.

During debate last night on my amendment to defund the 2026 kill-switch mandate for cars, some Democrats claimed the technology wouldn’t monitor or disable cars. Here’s the actual law I had to read to them: My amendment failed. Link to the roll call vote: https://t.co/YWufj9C2C3 pic.twitter.com/JDN1TltaDo — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) November 8, 2023

