Watch Tucker ask if the election was stolen



















Last night on his show, Tucker Carlson read the entire thread from Darryl Cooper as to why he believes Trump supporters believe the election was stolen.

Tucker Carlson Reading @martyrmade‘s Viral Thread On Why So Many Trump Supporters Have Questions About The 2020 Election & Their Distrust Of The Mainstream Media pic.twitter.com/HY6MECgd3s — The Columbia Bugle 🇺🇸 (@ColumbiaBugle) July 10, 2021

Prior to that, he discussed two Seattle officers who are slated to be fired without due process for simply going to the 1-6 rally. Tucker then went into the rising crime in our cities as the democrats who want to defund the police increase security for themselves.

Senator Ron Johnson (R-WI) discussed it and talked about the deep state. Senator Johnson is being pilloried for speaking out in favor of police and telling the truth about January 6th.

He explained that the Capitol fencing was to paint 75 million Americans as terrorists.

Senator Johnson said false intel reports were written about him and then leaked so he can relate to Tucker and the NSA spying on him.

Watch:

