Trump tweets: ‘big news’ of a ‘very big Illegal ballot drop’ in Pennsylvania

President Trump has appealed the Pennsylvania vote to the Supreme Court of the United States. And this morning, he announced, “big news” on another matter in Pennsylvania.
President Trump’s campaign team on Sunday filed an appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court asking it to reverse several cases by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court to change the state’s mail balloting law before and after the 2020 presidential election.
The president’s campaign alleged in a statement that the Pennsylvania State Supreme Court’s changing of the law was a violation of Article II of the U.S. Constitution and Bush v. Gore. There could be bigger news.
Early this morning, at 7:24 am ET, he tweeted that there was a “…very big illegal ballot drop that cannot be accounted for. Rigged Election.”
Big news coming out of Pennsylvania. Very big illegal ballot drop that cannot be accounted for. Rigged Election!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 21, 2020
AG BARR SAYS NO BASIS TO SEIZE VOTING MACHINES
Later this morning, Attorney General Bill Barr said he does not feel there is a basis for the Federal Government to seize the voting machines. He does not think the Federal Government has the authority to seize the machines amid election fraud allegations.
He also said he doesn’t believe the President should carry out such a plan. He made the comments during a press conference to discuss his indictment against the bombmaker in the Lockerbie case.
“I see no basis now for seizing machines by the federal government in regards to the “wholesale seizure of machines.”
He also stood by his assessment that they had not found systemic voter fraud that would overturn an election. However, he believes “there was fraud in this election.”
“Let me just say that there’s fraud in, unfortunately in most elections. I think we’re too tolerant of it.”
“I was commenting on the extent to which we had looked at suggestions or allegations of systemic or broad-based fraud that would affect the outcome of the election and I already spoke to that and I stand by that statement,” he said, referring to his prior statements.
The attorney general was also asked about claims that Trump should appoint a special prosecutor to look into voting machines or investigate fraud allegations, Barr said he didn’t see a reason to.
Barr remarked, “If I thought a special counsel at this stage was the right tool and was appropriate I would name one but I haven’t, and I’m not going to.”
PENNSYLVANIA
President Trump led by nearly 700,000 votes on election night. Then Democrats dumped hundreds of thousands of ballots.
A truck driver says that he drove nearly 300k completed ballots from Bethpage, New York, to Lancaster, Pennsylvania. We don’t have any explanation for this yet.
Jesse Morgan, a truck driver with USPS subcontractor says he was suspicious of his cargo load of 288,000 COMPLETED ballots: “I was driving completed ballots from New York to Pennsylvania. I didn’t know, so I decided to speak up.” pic.twitter.com/YYIiZL1V55
— Team Trump (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@TeamTrump) December 1, 2020
And there’s this:
.@RudyGiuliani: Of the 600K votes added during curious "spikes" in PA, how many went to Biden?
Witness: "I think our figures were about 570-some-odd-thousand."
"And how much for Trump?
Witness: "I think it was a little over 3,200."
*crowd erupts in gasps, laughter* pic.twitter.com/jV3BOI3qY2
— The First (@TheFirstonTV) November 25, 2020
William Barr is part of the swamp! If there was ever a time that the US government should seize voting machines used in the federal election process of selecting a PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES, it is NOW!
Ample evidence of election fraud has been revealed and Bill Barr is in denial. He is not worthy of being in the position of US Attorney General.
I doubt Barr is in denial, I think he is part of the coup.
So in order for the ballots to be legal, 288,000 thousand people who are PENNSYLVANIA residents were in NEW YORK state when they mailed them back to PENNSYLVANIA on the same day (USPS has a “facility clean-out policy” EVERY DAY for election mail.) Barr is either STUPID or Thinks we are STUPID !!!!
The sun just burst out from behind some clouds and it is beautiful!
It was raining cloudy and gray just a few minutes ago.
Keep on fighting Don Vito and we will go to the mattresses on a seconds notice.
“In a world without borders I’m a slave to the New World Order, I guess I chose to be.”
Velvet Revolver 2004
It’s ironic that Bill Barr says we’ve had election fraud;
“Let me just say that there’s fraud in, unfortunately in most elections. I think we’re too tolerant of it.”
…yet he is tolerant in this occasion…even thought ample evidence has been presented that it was orchestrated and systemic among the swing states.
Bar should be disbarred.
SCOTUS pretty much signaled they are not interested in the adjudication of the election. Whether it is True or False that Roberts castigated the other Justices, I do believe it has been considered in their decisions. I suspect it also is part of Barr’s reasoning. It ends up with no one in government caring what is Right vs Wrong, Or, Legal vs Illegal. They are all “comfortable” with their station in life.