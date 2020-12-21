Trump tweets: ‘big news’ of a ‘very big Illegal ballot drop’ in Pennsylvania

President Trump has appealed the Pennsylvania vote to the Supreme Court of the United States. And this morning, he announced, “big news” on another matter in Pennsylvania.

President Trump’s campaign team on Sunday filed an appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court asking it to reverse several cases by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court to change the state’s mail balloting law before and after the 2020 presidential election.

The president’s campaign alleged in a statement that the Pennsylvania State Supreme Court’s changing of the law was a violation of Article II of the U.S. Constitution and Bush v. Gore. There could be bigger news.

Early this morning, at 7:24 am ET, he tweeted that there was a “…very big illegal ballot drop that cannot be accounted for. Rigged Election.”

Big news coming out of Pennsylvania. Very big illegal ballot drop that cannot be accounted for. Rigged Election! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 21, 2020

AG BARR SAYS NO BASIS TO SEIZE VOTING MACHINES

Later this morning, Attorney General Bill Barr said he does not feel there is a basis for the Federal Government to seize the voting machines. He does not think the Federal Government has the authority to seize the machines amid election fraud allegations.

He also said he doesn’t believe the President should carry out such a plan. He made the comments during a press conference to discuss his indictment against the bombmaker in the Lockerbie case.

“I see no basis now for seizing machines by the federal government in regards to the “wholesale seizure of machines.”

He also stood by his assessment that they had not found systemic voter fraud that would overturn an election. However, he believes “there was fraud in this election.”

“Let me just say that there’s fraud in, unfortunately in most elections. I think we’re too tolerant of it.”

“I was commenting on the extent to which we had looked at suggestions or allegations of systemic or broad-based fraud that would affect the outcome of the election and I already spoke to that and I stand by that statement,” he said, referring to his prior statements.

The attorney general was also asked about claims that Trump should appoint a special prosecutor to look into voting machines or investigate fraud allegations, Barr said he didn’t see a reason to.

Barr remarked, “If I thought a special counsel at this stage was the right tool and was appropriate I would name one but I haven’t, and I’m not going to.”

PENNSYLVANIA

President Trump led by nearly 700,000 votes on election night. Then Democrats dumped hundreds of thousands of ballots.

A truck driver says that he drove nearly 300k completed ballots from Bethpage, New York, to Lancaster, Pennsylvania. We don’t have any explanation for this yet.

Jesse Morgan, a truck driver with USPS subcontractor says he was suspicious of his cargo load of 288,000 COMPLETED ballots: “I was driving completed ballots from New York to Pennsylvania. I didn’t know, so I decided to speak up.” pic.twitter.com/YYIiZL1V55 — Team Trump (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@TeamTrump) December 1, 2020

And there’s this:

.@RudyGiuliani: Of the 600K votes added during curious "spikes" in PA, how many went to Biden? Witness: "I think our figures were about 570-some-odd-thousand." "And how much for Trump? Witness: "I think it was a little over 3,200." *crowd erupts in gasps, laughter* pic.twitter.com/jV3BOI3qY2 — The First (@TheFirstonTV) November 25, 2020