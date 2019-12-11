We have another Dem rep who will impeach Trump again if he wins in 2020

Like Rep. Al Green, Rep. Karen Bass says the House is open to impeaching President Trump again if he wins in 2020.

These people are like Soviets.

The California Democrat said Democrats would not stop pushing for impeachment even if President Donald Trump wins reelection.

TMZ founder Harvey Levin asked Bass on Tuesday if she would reintroduce articles of impeachment against Trump if Democrats gained control of the Senate in 2020.

She said, “absolutely right.”

“Yes, but I don’t think it would be exactly the same and here’s why. Because even though we’re impeaching him now, there’s still a number of court cases,” Bass said. “There’s a ton of information that could come forward. For example, we could get his bank records and find out that he’s owned 100 percent by the Russians.”

She’s a dingbat. That will not be the case.

“The odds of that—sadly enough—is that he probably has other examples of criminal behavior,” Bass added.

That’s odd since their articles of impeachment aren’t accusing the President of crimes.

Can you say ‘witch hunt.’

Al Green plans to keep impeaching him.

Rep. Al Green is *really worried* President Trump is getting re-elected Mr. "I'm Concerned That If We Don't Impeach This President, He Will Get Re-Elected" wants to impeach POTUS MULTIPLE times? Unhinged!pic.twitter.com/UhNmXc0OOO — Elizabeth Harrington (@LizRNC) December 5, 2019