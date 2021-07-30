We need an answer on this from Speaker Pelosi

By
M. Dowling
-
2

“At least two Pelosi staffers tested positive for COVID this week and have been told to keep coming to work this week, and remain working in Speaker office,” Rep. Taylor Greene heard from a Democrat today. She called Pelosi”Speaker Maskhole”.

If true, that certainly puts another slant to the Pelosi mask order.


PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...

2 COMMENTS

  3. Conservatives: Questions you need answered – good option
    Liberals (make that Socialists and Communists): Answers you can’t question – bad option

Leave a Reply