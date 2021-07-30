We need an answer on this from Speaker Pelosi

















“At least two Pelosi staffers tested positive for COVID this week and have been told to keep coming to work this week, and remain working in Speaker office,” Rep. Taylor Greene heard from a Democrat today. She called Pelosi”Speaker Maskhole”.

If true, that certainly puts another slant to the Pelosi mask order.

WH official just confirmed this. Also hearing more staffers than just Pelosi. All had contact with Texas delegation. https://t.co/GJrq06PDGj — Jack Posobiec (@JackPosobiec) July 30, 2021

