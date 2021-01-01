7 of NBC/MSNBC News’s most outrageous stories of 2020

NBC/MSNBC News is as corrupt as the rest of the mainstream media. We have some of their more ridiculous reporting, but this is only the tip of the iceberg.

Story One: NBC News says women are increasingly opting out of heterosexuality because it is “the bedrock of their global oppression.”

What?

“Men need heterosexuality to maintain their societal dominance over women,” writes Marcie Bianco for the NBC News website. “Women, on the other hand, are increasingly realizing not only that they don’t need heterosexuality, but that it also is often the bedrock of their global oppression.”

This was under their THINK opinion piece and the author obviously hates men. She writes:

Over the past week, an assortment of trending stories — from Jeffrey Epstein to the Dayton and El Paso mass shooters, to Miley Cyrus’s separation and Julianne Hough’s declaration that she’s “not straight” — together have laid bare the strictures of an American patriarchy on the edge of a nervous breakdown. As the status quo, heterosexuality is just not working.

As a snapshot of 2019 America, these stories present a startling picture: Men continue to coerce, harass, rape and kill girls and women — and go to extreme lengths to avoid responsibility for their actions. On the other side of the issue, girls and women are challenging heterosexuality, and even absconding from it altogether.

Framed differently, the picture is this: Men need heterosexuality to maintain their societal dominance over women. Women, on the other hand, are increasingly realizing not only that they don’t need heterosexuality, but that it also is often the bedrock of their global oppression.

Story Two: MSNBC panel calls Thanksgiving a colonizer holiday and settlers cannibals.

During an episode of MSNBC’s “AM Joy, ” panelists argued against celebrating the holiday this year because of coronavirus.

“I want to point this out. Thanksgiving has evolved in America, just like Christmas, right? At one point, Christmas was a time for rich people to open up their houses for people to come in and get stuff. Thanksgiving has changed over time as well. I know in my family, I know several people who call it ‘Colonizer Christmas,’ because they don’t really like the idea of what Thanksgiving represents,” Johnson said.

“From a cultural and a historic standpoint, is it really that much a disruption that we should maybe back off of Thanksgiving this year? Haven’t we had other times where major holidays had to change because the nation was facing crisis?” he asked.

People who came to America were settlers. They didn’t think of themselves as colonizers.

The New Yorker’s Jelani Cobb agreed and claimed the colonists resorted to cannibalism.

Story Three: NBC News says the new report of Biden influence peddling with China is ‘dubious.’

Hallie Jackson assigned to STRANGLE the @nypost stories on Hunter Biden. It has the hallmarks of a disinformation campaign?? pic.twitter.com/ZNStAhsx7L — Tim Graham (@TimJGraham) October 15, 2020

Story Four: Corrupt, frauds, NBC/MSNBC rigged ‘Shoe Leather’ Biden town hall

Corrupt NBC/MSNBC rigged the Joe Biden town hall.

Two “undecided” voters who appeared on an NBC News town hall with Joe Biden that has been described as a “staged infomercial” for the Democratic nominee had earlier voiced their support for the former vice president on MSNBC, according to a report. There were no follow up questions. It was a joke.

Peter Gonzalez and Ismael Llano posed questions to the Democratic presidential nominee at the town hall Monday in Miami as part of an “audience of undecided Florida voters.”

MSNBC knew this was fraudulent since the two of them appeared on MSNBC in August as Biden supporters, the Washington Free Beacon reported on Tuesday.

Story Five: Joy Reid gets racist on MSNBC

Reid said in a most derogatory manner, “Trump supporters are acting like “Muslims act.”

She is being called out for insulting Muslims but she probably meant Islamic terrorists. However, comparing Trump supporters to Islamic terrorists is not a problem for anyone.

Story Six: MSNBC: Thankful for looters but MAGA voters are” colonizing slave owners.”

“Looters got a bad name during the George Floyd protests, but thank goodness for the looters,” said an MSNBC guest to the welcoming nods of the host. The looters, he continued, called attention to places like Target who contribute to the “oppression” of blacks. He added that black and brown bodies are “over-policed.”

According to him, the looting activated whites who now have their pocketbook affected, so maybe they “have to give a damn.”

This was an MSNBC story.

Story Seven: MSNBC reporter says Xi “steals the limelight” [he just destroyed world economies]

MSNBC’s KeirSimmons reported: “China really seemed to do the diplomacy better than America, at this stage, where President XI steps up and gives an address — we didn’t know he was going to do that, until hours before. And kind of steals the limelight.”

MSNBC’s @KeirSimmons on the WHO: “China really seemed to do the diplomacy better than America, at this stage, where President XI steps up and gives an address — we didn’t know he was going to do that, until hours before. And kind of steals the limelight.” pic.twitter.com/uUWPmYVov2 — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) May 19, 2020