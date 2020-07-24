Weak Chicago mayor thinks removing Columbus statues are the answer

Chicago removed two statues of Christopher Columbus during the early morning hours on Friday, in what Democratic Mayor Lori Lightfoot characterized as an attempt to reduce violence. In fact, she is caving. A number of Alderman were angry, calling it cowardly.

The leftist radicals see this as a win. They’re rioting got her to remove the statues.

Removing Columbus is removing our history from Revolutionary War days. Columbus has been a symbol since the 1700s. There is NO evidence he ever did anything wrong. The stories of his cruelty to natives are invented.

Lightfoot, who originally opposed any removal of Columbus, relented “in part to avoid another high-profile confrontation between police and protesters like the one that happened last week,” according to The Chicago Tribune. Crews removed Columbus statues from Grant Park at around 3 a.m. local time, and from Arrigo Park around 5:30 a.m.

The problems for officers during the riot were that officers were not allowed to fight back in any significant way; they were ambushed because they were told to expect the ‘protest’ to be peaceful, and they were not wearing protective gear.

The problem is how officers were told to dress and respond.

TEMPORARILY?

A statement from the mayor’s office said the statues have been “temporarily removed … until further notice,” adding, “This step is about an effort to protect public safety and to preserve a safe space for an inclusive and democratic public dialogue about our city’s symbols,” the statement said. “In addition, our public safety resources must be concentrated where they are most needed throughout the city, and particularly in our South and West Side communities.

Bye Columbus pic.twitter.com/5WWXDJgSws — Rossana Rodriguez Sanchez 🌹 (@RossanaFor33) July 24, 2020

The removal of the statues comes as Chicago has seen an explosion of violence in recent weeks, which prompted the city’s police union chief to request President Donald Trump for federal assistance to quell the chaos.

Mayor Lightfoot is a complete failure who is either unwilling or unable to maintain law and order in Chicago.

AN AGREEMENT WITH THE PRESIDENT

The Mayor has spoken with the President and they seem to have come to an agreement of sorts after the union president wrote a letter to the President imploring him to send help. The federal officers are already in Chicago.

Lightfoot, who has forcefully criticized the actions of federal officers in Portland, Oregon, came to an agreement with Trump on Wednesday to allow more than 200 federal officers to assist the Chicago Police Department after a gang-related shooting outside a funeral home left 15 dead on Tuesday.

Columbus has been a recurring target for those who fraudulently claim, WITHOUT ANY EVIDENCE, the explorer, who brought European civilization to the New World, exploited indigenous peoples and was a perpetrator of genocide.

Northwest Side Ald. Rossana Rodriguez Sanchez, 33rd, watched the statue come down and posted footage and commentary on Twitter, writing, “It’s coming down because of the activism that has led to this moment. Indigenous, Black and Brown people have been fighting for so long to see this happen. It’s also a balancing act, the Mayor just accepted Federal Agents from Trump.”

Unfortunately, that is the message the weak mayor is sending:

It’s coming down because of the activism that has led to this moment. Indigenous, Black and Brown people have been fighting for so long to see this happen. It’s also a balancing act, the Mayor just accepted Federal Agents from Trump. https://t.co/cwlBxz2vja — Rossana Rodriguez Sanchez 🌹 (@RossanaFor33) July 24, 2020