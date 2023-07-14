Biden Buys A/C for Equity While Cracking Down on A/C by 50%

Joe Biden is using taxpayer dollars to buy air conditioning units for equity and environmental justice. At the same time, he is cracking down on air conditioning refrigerants.

A Tuesday memo from the Biden administration said that the heat wave included record-high daily high temperatures in several areas of the country. The plan cited its $3.85 billion Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program. It will help lower cooling costs and will provide air conditioning units for low-income households for over 6 million households.

“The situation is alarming, and it requires an all-of-society response to ensure that communities have the support they need to plan, prepare, and recover from these extreme weather events, which are costing the U.S. billions of dollars every year,” the memo stated.

Everything is alarming and an emergency.

At the same time, the fascist Biden government is cracking down on air conditioning that greatly affects the middle class.

The administration plans to reduce hydrofluorocarbons (HFC) by 40% by 2028. HFC is the chemical used for refrigeration. He’s already reduced it by 10%, reports UPI.

The bipartisan 2020 American Innovation and Manufacturing Act set the goal to reduce the HFC’s production and consumption by 85% by 2036. They want to prevent a 0.5 degree Celsius increase in global temperature by the next century. That will be after we are all dead. The final rule announced Tuesday by the Environmental Protection Agency will reduce HFC consumption in the United States based on historic levels by 40% between 2024 and 2028. THE MARCH ANNOUNCEMENT In March, he made it clear he was coming for our air conditioners. Biden and his eco-insane bureaucrats are now coming for your air conditioning units. The Biden administration announced its latest home appliance regulations this week. They are targeting air conditioners, claiming it would reduce the nation’s carbon emissions. They are destroying your standard of living in real time. The Department of Energy (DOE) finalized the energy efficiency standards for home air conditioning units, window air conditioners, and portable air cleaners. Absurdly, they claim it will save us money. Jen Granholm said it will: “Today’s announcement builds on the historic actions President Biden took last year to strengthen outdated energy efficiency standards, which will help save on people’s energy bills and reduce our nation’s carbon footprint,” Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said in a statement. “DOE will continue to engage with our public and private sector partners to finalize additional proposals like today’s that lower household energy costs and deliver the safer, healthier communities that every American deserves,” she continued. Their standards are extreme and unreasonable, and the benefits almost definitely won’t come to pass if history tells us anything. These changes will cost manufacturers a total of about $82.1 million.

