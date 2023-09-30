WEF Alert! They’re Discussing Controlling All Water on the Planet

The elitists are in Davos discussing how to control the world. In the full clip below, they are concentrating on the world’s water. The world is 73% water. Desalinate. Build dams. There, solved.

These obnoxious kooks want to control water, land, the entire world. They are worried about equity and justice – conforming to the Marxist UN language – and they want to terrorize us into going along.

The global elitists want to “take action globally.”

Globalists invent imaginary crises, and then come up with the solution with authoritarian mandates and a call for global governance – calling it the “global commons” for the “global good of all.”

They want money, saying they don’t want “aid,” they want “investments.” They call taxation “investment” (in their agenda). Listen to the economist in the clip sound off.

“That’s true also of COVID, right?” Mariana Mazzucato said, “We’re all only as healthy as our neighbor is on our street and our city and our region and our nation and globally. And did we solve that, like did we actually manage to vaccinate everyone in the world? No. So highlighting water as a Global Commons and what it means to work together and see it both out of that kind of Global Commons perspective but also the self-interest perspective because it is, it does have that parallel.

“It’s not only important, but it’s also important because we haven’t managed to solve those problems which had similar attributes. And water is something that people understand, you know, climate change is a bit abstract. Some people understand it really well – some understand it a bit — some just don’t understand it.

“Water, every kid knows how important it is to have water when you’re playing football and you’re thirsty you need water. So there’s also something about really getting citizen engagement around this and really, in some ways experimenting with this notion of the common good. Can we actually deliver this time, in ways that we have failed miserably other times, and hopefully, we won’t keep failing on the other things, but anyway.”

WOW, where do you even begin with this economics, not a scientist, authoritarian elitist? She’s angry that people weren’t terrified enough to get vaccinated with an experimental drug with no long-term safety studies. She thinks this army of totalitarians has the right to vaccinate the world and force people to their will.

Watch:

World Economic Forum "agenda contributor", Mariana Mazzucato: Our attempt to vaccinate the entire planet failed, "climate change" is "too abstract" for people to understand, but the coming water crisis is something that everyone will get on board with.

Full video if you can stand it. Get your barf bag ready.

