Donald Trump Calls Out Globalist Warmongering Cheneys

Last night in Wyoming, Donald Trump called out the Cheneys as the globalist warmongering uniparty members they are. “The Cheneys have never met a war they didn’t like,” he said. One thing he said about Liz Cheney came as a surprise.

It seems, Liz Cheney, weak on the border, “sent every Republican member of Congress talking points on amnesty, Word for Word from the White House, literally Word for Word. It’s time you finally had a representative who puts America first and is looking to make America great again,” he said.

He didn’t forget her mentor and collaborator George Bush.

“George Bush didn’t even have the courage to pardon Scooter Libby…I did it…because I thought it was the right thing to do.”

“George Bush Senior is so crazy that he is at the front of the parade trying to get us to go in the wars with Russia or anyone else…”

“When I was there, nobody was going to war with us. We didn’t have to go to war for people to know that we were the toughest and we were the strongest. We did it a different way.”

Wyoming, America needs Liz Cheney out.

The former president said that “Liz Cheney hates the voters of the Republican Party and she has for longer than you would know. Wyoming deserves a congresswoman who stands up for you and your values. Not one who spends all of her time putting you down, going after your President in the most vicious way…And loving endless, nonsensical, bloody, horrible wars that never end. They just never end…”

Watch:

WE GOT NOTHING OUT OF IRAQ OR AFGHANISTAN

“If the U.S. has $40 billion to send to Ukraine, we should be able to do whatever it takes to keep our children safe at home.”

TRUMP: “If the U.S. has $40 billion to send to Ukraine, we should be able to do whatever it takes to keep our children safe at home.” “Before we nation build the rest of the world, we should be building safe schools for our own children” pic.twitter.com/h0a0YRjJjq — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) May 28, 2022

