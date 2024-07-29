Weird Kamala Harris

”Weird” is the buzzword Democrats want to attach to JD Vance. The media is doing their best to spread the smear. Schumer said that Trump probably regrets picking weird JD and that he’s the best thing DJT ever did for Democrats. Kamala Harris called JD Vance weird. Governor Tim Walz joined Jake Tapper on State of the Union to discuss the alleged viral use of the word weird to describe JD. It wasn’t viral, but that’s what they want to happen. Pete Buttigieg, one of the weirdest of them all, dared to call JD’s worldview “strange.” JD is even accused of a weird defense of his wife. So they’ve gone from calling Trump and Vance threats to democracy to just calling them weird.

Weird Kamala

Kamala’s weird, and her worldview is weird. Even her laugh is weird. She co-sponsored the farting cows’ document. Kamala said she is absolutely open to destroying the Third Co-Equal Branch of government. She mocked the absurdity of anyone claiming terrorists would exploit our borders. The San Francisco crazy lefty, once a Soros AG, wants to eliminate private insurance and give illegals free insurance. She wants us all to have equal outcomes.

Watch this short clip where she defines herself as a communist:

Democrats are the party of weird. Democrats are worried about JD Vance, so they have to smear him. Their candidate, Kamala, is weird, and her policies are communistic.

Kamala is an authoritarian.

Here’s what she supports:

JD Vance is the one person in politics who cares about the people left behind. The new Republican Party is 100% with JD Vance and the people!

It finally happened. I agree with Ann Coulter. pic.twitter.com/sUNj9sXnI0 — Bad Hombre (@joma_gc) July 28, 2024

JD Vance doesn’t care what they think.

.@JDVance was a Marine. Kamala Harris and her ilk calling him “weird” is not going to phase him one bit. pic.twitter.com/NnxatK7H3B — Cryptid Politics (pro-DeSantis) (@CryptidPolitics) July 29, 2024

Kamala hid Joe Biden’s senility. She’s also a threat to democracy.