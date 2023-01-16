Wells Fargo Drops All Accounts of Prominent Gun Dealer

According to The Reload, Wells Fargo Bank dumped all the accounts of a prominent gun dealer in Florida. They closed the business and personal accounts of Brandon Wexler over the Christmas holidays.

They claimed Wexler’s business was too risky.

“Wells Fargo performs ongoing reviews of its account relationships in connection with the Bank’s responsibilities to manage risks in its banking operations,” the bank said in a December 22nd letter to Wexler. “We recently reviewed your account relationship and as a result of this review, we will be closing your above-referenced accounts.”

Another letter sent the following day informing Wexler that Wells Fargo was canceling his business line of credit said, “the reason(s) for this action is: Banking guidelines exclude lending to certain types of businesses.” But the letters offered no further details, and Wexler said none of the officials at his local branch offered any either.

Mr. Wexler has done business with them for twenty-five years; he’s a professional fireman, done everything right, and nothing has changed in his business.

IT WASN’T THE NATURE OF HIS BUSINESS AFTER ALL

Jennifer L. Langan, Head of communications for CSBB & Consumer Lending at Wells Fargo, said it wasn’t the nature of his business.

“Based on our analysis of the risk associated with this customer, we made a decision to close the accounts,” she told The Reload. “Our decision is not based on the industry.”

Naturally, she can’t give out the details.

The National Shooting Sports Foundation (NSSF), representing gun makers and dealers, said what happened to Wexler is part of a growing trend.

“The nation’s largest banks have been actively cutting ties with gun makers and dealers for years in an attempt to force the industry to stop selling firearms, such as the popular AR-15,” The Reload states.

Woke banks need to lose our business. Wells Fargo is also one of the corporations only too ready to jump on censorship of Americans’ free speech on social media.

Related