Wenatchee kids return to school to be put in plastic containers for band









Not even ten percent of all COVID cases have been found among students aged 5–17 years, according to the CDC.

COVID is mostly an adult disease, especially dangerous for older adults.

However, one high school in Wenatchee, Washington is forcing their band students to practice in plastic containers of sorts in what can only be described as a gross overreaction.

According to the article, “You can’t see them smiling beneath the masks,” but the kids are happy to be back at school.

They’re happy?

The article quotes Wenatchee Principal Eric Anderson, who celebrates the fact that the school environment has been carefully tailored to ensure that students never remove their face coverings.

This is nuts!

It’s particularly hard on tuba players.

