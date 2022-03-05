We’re Not Sending Our Best! Harris to Show ‘the Strength of NATO’ in Poland

Vice President Giggles will be in Poland Monday, where American troops are stationed to assist with Ukrainian refugees, Fox News has learned. She is going to make diplomatic contact with Poland that has taken in Ukrainian refugees. She’s going to Romania as well.

Failed negotiator Antony Blinken is going to Poland on Saturday.

Harris and Blinken are ultra lightweights. Obviously, the administration doesn’t care about Ukraine or Poland, or Romania.

It’s apparently not as obvious to the White House, whoever is running it. They say Harris is going to show the strength of NATO. Seriously, that’s what they are saying. How embarrassing that this is our best.

She has zero foreign affairs experience and has proven she’s unable to relate to people

“Her visit will demonstrate the strength and unity of the NATO Alliance and U.S. support for NATO’s eastern flank allies in the face of Russian aggression,” the White House said in a statement Friday. “It will also highlight our collective efforts to support the people of Ukraine.”

Harris has been involved in the White House’s outreach to Europe amid Russia’s war on Ukraine, speaking separately on Monday with Prime Minister Kaja Kallas of Estonia, Prime Minister Krisjanis Karins of Latvia, Prime Minister Ingrida Simonyte of Lithuania, Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki of Poland and Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca of Romania.

I wonder if she explained the Ukraine war to them as she said in the clip below or just giggled a lot. Watch her insult this host’s audience:

Kamala Harris explains the Ukraine/Russia conflict: “Ukraine is a country in Europe. It exists next to another country called Russia. Russia is a bigger country.” pic.twitter.com/QYPLJ02mDy — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) March 1, 2022

