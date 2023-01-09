WH: “As a Nation of Immigrants,” We Must…”Provide…Pathways for Them to Come In”

White House spokesman John Kirby fielded questions from reporters in a briefing ahead of Joe Biden’s meeting with Mexico’s president on Monday and Tuesday. It wasn’t good as he characterized us as a nation of immigrants. Between him and KJP, they’re not informing Americans. The White House reinforced their belief that we owe the world citizenship since we’re only a nation of immigrants.

WE OWE THE WORLD

“You can’t forget that … we do, as a nation of immigrants, have an obligation to provide better tools and pathways for them to come in,” Kirby told reporters.

Kirby also said Biden is trying to “balance” the additional immigrant inflow with actions that merely “curb” — but not stop — the illegal migration that most Americans strongly oppose.

“This is a President who understands that safe and legal immigration into this country is a key cornerstone of our own security and prosperity, that he is advancing ways to improve those legal pathways to entry … and that illegal migration is curbed as best as we can.”

They canceled Title 42 and are replacing it with a new amnesty plan.

Illegal Border Crossings to US From Mexico: President Trump:

2017: 415,517 (lowest since 1971)

2018: 521,070

2019: 977,509

2020: 458,088 President Biden:

2021: 1,734,686

2022: 2,378,944 (All-Time High)https://t.co/EvPajXd7w9 — InteractivePolls (@IAPolls2022) January 8, 2023

Kirby’s title is National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications at the White House. Perhaps they mean miscommunications!

Democrats keep pushing the idea that we are only a nation of immigrants. We prefer to say we are a nation with borders, not an open border waystation for anyone in the world who wants to come in or out freely.

Democrats claim the system is broken, but it did work once. Democats and RINOs destroyed all of our immigration and asylum laws.

Our problems at the border didn’t arise overnight. And they won’t be solved overnight. But, we can come together to fix this broken system. We can secure the border and fix the immigration process to be orderly, fair, safe, and humane. pic.twitter.com/dtP6IAJZMR — President Biden (@POTUS) January 9, 2023

THE HOLOCAUST

In one of his speeches on border security and enforcement Thursday, Joe Biden compared illegal alien asylum seekers at America’s southern border to Jews fleeing Nazi Germany. The remark came in response to a question about whether Biden viewed migration as a human right.

Jews were innocents escaping genocide. Many illegal immigrants are criminals and terrorists, and none are in the position of Jews in 1939-1945. The equivalence is mind-numbingly insulting to the memory of the Jews of the Holocaust.

This is a disturbing lie:

Comparing Haitians leaving Haiti or Nicaraguans leaving Nicaragua to Jews fleeing violent extermination from Nazi Germany is both an outrageous minimization of the Holocaust and a vile slander of Latin American nations. Biden will say or do anything to expand illegal immigration. https://t.co/iqgqmLnSxv — Stephen Miller (@StephenM) January 5, 2023

