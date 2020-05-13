WH press secretary corrects Chief Warren’s “funny [virus] numbers”

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany called out Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) for using inflated infection and death toll figures during the congressional hearing on the COVID-19 pandemic Tuesday.

McEnany ran the “funny numbers” by White House coronavirus response coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx.

“Elizabeth Warren erroneously said there were 25,000 new cases today, in fact, there were less than 20,000. Sen. Warren said there were 2,000 deaths, in fact, there have been less than a thousand — I spoke with Dr. Birx about that,” McEnany said.

Then she added: “I would encourage our Democratic colleagues and all Americans to make sure we are putting out good information because it does have consequences.”

Warren came up with the inflated numbers while speaking with the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, Dr. Anthony Fauci, during a Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee hearing Tuesday.

“As I understand it, we have about 25,000 new infections a day and over 2,000 deaths a day … and some are estimating we could be at 200,000 cases a day by June,” the senator said, asking confirmation from Fauci.

Fauci didn’t correct her.

Who knows where Warren got those numbers, perhaps just from her head. She’s careless at best, deceitful at worst because the truth isn’t her strong suit. She’s also hysterical over the virus and in no rush to open a thing.

According to the NBC News coronavirus death tracker, which compiles information from state officials, the daily COVID-19 death rate in the U.S. has been under 2,000 since roughly the beginning of May. NBC News’ new case tracker shows that while the number of new cases hovered around at least 25,000 each day through April, that number has also significantly dropped off since the beginning of May.